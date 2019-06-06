Three North East clubs feature on the list.

Revealed: The highest ever Championship wage bills including Sunderland, Newcastle United & Middlesbrough

All the North East clubs feature on Swiss Ramble’s highest ever Championship wage bills.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see which clubs feature on the list and how much they were spending on wages.

Championship wage budget: 37m

1. Fulham (2016/17) (20th)

Championship wage budget: 37m
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Championship wage budget: 37m

2. Bolton Wanderers (2012/13) (19th)

Championship wage budget: 37m
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Championship budget: 39m

3. Birmingham City (2017/18) (18th)

Championship budget: 39m
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
Championship budget: 40m

4. Derby County (2017/18) (17th)

Championship budget: 40m
Getty Images
Getty Images
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5