Scroll down and click through the pages to see which clubs feature on the list and how much they were spending on wages.

1. Fulham (2016/17) (20th) Championship wage budget: 37m Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Bolton Wanderers (2012/13) (19th) Championship wage budget: 37m Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Birmingham City (2017/18) (18th) Championship budget: 39m Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Derby County (2017/18) (17th) Championship budget: 40m Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more