Revealed: The highest ever Championship wage bills including Sunderland, Newcastle United & Middlesbrough
All the North East clubs feature on Swiss Ramble’s highest ever Championship wage bills.
Scroll down and click through the pages to see which clubs feature on the list and how much they were spending on wages.
1. Fulham (2016/17) (20th)
Championship wage budget: 37m
2. Bolton Wanderers (2012/13) (19th)
Championship wage budget: 37m
3. Birmingham City (2017/18) (18th)
Championship budget: 39m
4. Derby County (2017/18) (17th)
Championship budget: 40m
