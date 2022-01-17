The Championship season is slowly creeping into the business end of the campaign.

Teams have laid the groundwork and now enter the crunch-end of the campaign, hoping to at least meet pre-season expectations, or surpass them depending on their current situation.

Middlesbrough’s slow start to the campaign had many fearing they may be sucked into a relegation battle, but recent form suggests that a run for the playoffs could be in the offing between now and May.

But does the data back this up?

Well, following this weekend’s Championship action, we’ve compiled data from FiveThirtyEight’s supercomputer, which has predicted how the 2021/22 Championship final standings will look by using a range of statistical calculations, form guides and data analysis. Here is their prediction:

1. 24th: Peterborough United - relegation The supercomputer is not predicting a successful season for Posh with relegation straight back to League One given a 73% chance. Projected Points = 38. Projected Goal Difference = -44 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Barnsley - relegation Barnsley made the playoffs last season, but losing their manager and star players have hurt the Tykes with the supercomputer giving them a 65% chance of relegation - a far cry from last season’s successes. Projected Points = 39. Projected Goal Difference = -27 Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3. 22nd: Derby County - relegation Despite the very best efforts to overcome a 21-point deduction, the supercomputer is predicting that Wayne Rooney’s side will fall at the last hurdle and be relegated this season. Projected Points = 39. Projected Goal Difference = -1 Photo: Mark Thompson Photo Sales

4. 21st: Reading According to the supercomputer, the Royals are expected to have some nervy moments come the end of the season, but with just a 36% chance of relegation, they should just survive the drop. Projected Points = 45. Projected Goal Difference = -24 Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales