Robbie Keane's explosive interview and how N’Golo Kante almost joined Middlesbrough - Championship round-up
Middlesbrough’s assistant manager Robbie Keane has given an explosive interview to the Daily Mail, while news of how Boro missed out on a World Cup winner also feature in our daily round-up.
When asked about anecdotes from his playing career, Keane had a hard-hitting response - he was then pressed on whether he’d be singing to Boro’s players in the dressing room…the answer, which you can read here, was a firm no.
However, the ex-Tottenham man did provide some insight into his coaching methods: “I want players to express themselves like I did.
“We want players to have no fear, don't be frightened to try things. We don't want them to be robots. Use your imagination, be clever and cheeky around the box. Those are the players who win games.
“We will encourage that freedom. Then, it's up to them.”
Elsewhere, it has emerged Boro missed out on the chance to sign World Cup and Premier League winner N’Golo Kante after a fan brought the player to the club’s attention in 2013.
Boro’s Twitter account stated – after the fan’s recommendation on Twitter - they were 'going to look' at Kante.
The Frenchman remained with the Ligue 1 club for two seasons before signing for Leicester City in August 2015, then moving to Chelsea in 2016.
New signing Marc Bola says he's keen to hit the ground running with Boro: “I’m always hungry to learn, always hungry to play and that’s why I came here because he (Jonathan Woodgate) wanted me to be hungry and that made it so much easier for me."