Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from The Riverside on deadline day:

St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath a target

According to the Scottish Sun, St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath is closing in on a move to Middlesbrough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Warnock is expected to have a busy deadline day at Middlesbrough (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Although he plays predominantly in midfield, McGrath certainly knows where the back of the net is, having netted 19 goals in his last two seasons in Scotland.

McGrath, 24, moved to St Mirren from Dundalk in January 2020 and the Republic of Ireland international has impressed during his season-and-a-half in Scottish football.

Despite reports having McGrath ‘close’ to a move, the player didn’t believe something was imminent when he said at the weekend: “I’m away with Ireland so I’m looking forward to that. That’s really what my focus is on.”

“I didn’t think Sunday would be my last game for St Mirren.”

Potential midfield incomings and departures

Middlesbrough have agreed to sign Cameroon midfielder James Lea-Siliki, according to Football Insider.

Siliki, 25, has played over 80 Ligue 1 games and will join Boro on a season-long loan deal.

Reports that the midfielder had flown to Teesside yesterday were quashed as it transpired Siliki had actually flown to meet up with the Cameroon squad ahead of their international fixtures.

If this deal was to happen, then that could trigger the departure of Sam Morsy, with a reported three Championship clubs reportedly interested in his services.

Luton Town, Sheffield United and Preston North End are all interested in securing Morsy’s services.

Andraz Sporar to be confirmed

At last, the deal to bring Sporting Lisbon’s Andraz Sporar to The Riverside looks like being finalised with an announcement expected to come later today.

Sporar’s move to Boro has been in the works for weeks now but issues, believed to involve finance on Sporting Lisbon’s end, had been holding-up the transfer.

The striker will join on a season-long loan but could make the move permanent for £8.5million if certain clauses in his contract are met.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.