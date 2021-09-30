Following their 10th placed finish in the Championship last season, Neil Warnock has reshaped his side this off-season with 12 new arrivals on Teesside including £6m man Martin Payero and on-loan Sporting Lisbon star Andraz Sporar.

But while a new-look Boro have stuttered in their start to the Championship season, with Warnock’s side sitting 11th ahead of Saturday’s trip to the Kcom Stadium to take on Hull City, we at The Mail thought we would take a look at some of those players to leave the club this summer and see where they’re at now.

There were several surprise exits as Boro have struggled to cope with injuries in the early part of the season, while a one-time club record transfer also ended his stay on Teesside.

1. Jordan Archer - Queens Park Rangers (free) The 28-year-old goalkeeper joined QPR as a free agent in the summer following the expiry of his contract at the Riverside. Archer featured just six times for Boro in his six-month spell with the club, the last of which came in the 3-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers on the final day of the season. The former Tottenham Hotspur stopper conceded 10 goals in a Boro shirt. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

2. Djed Spence - Nottingham Forest (loan) The decision to let Spence head out on loan was one of debate among Boro supporters with the young defender set to tussle with Anfernee Dijksteel for a spot in Warnock’s side having made four appearances this season. But Boro’s loss is Forest’s gain with the attacking fullback already impressing at the City Ground. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3. Nathan Wood - Hibernian (loan) Young defender Wood’s loan deal to Scottish Premiership side Hibs was confirmed late in the summer transfer window with former Sunderland boss Jack Ross insisting the 19-year-old has a big future ahead of him. Given Boro’s defensive headache in the early part of the season this was another interesting decision to allow the player to leave. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4. Hayden Coulson - Ipswich Town (loan) It came as somewhat of a surprise to many Boro fans when fullback Coulson was allowed to leave on-loan. The left-sided defender was one of few options available behind Marc Bola in Warnock’s squad but was given the green light to head out to Ipswich in mid-August. The 23-year-old has featured four times for the Tractor Boys this season and assisted Macauley Bonne’s winner against Lincoln City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Photo: Clive Brunskill Photo Sales