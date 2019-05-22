Slaviša Jokanović set for Middlesbrough talks while Jonathan Woodgate is still in the running

Slavisa Jokanovic is set to be interviewed for the Middlesbrough vacancy in the next 24 hours, according to reports.

The 50-year-old former Serbia international guided Fulham to promotion via the play-offs in the 2017/18 campaign, beating Aston Villa 1-0 at Wembley to secure passage to the Premier League.

Jokanovic was replaced by Claudio Ranieri last November after seven consecutive winless results left the London club bottom of the Premier League.

Speaking on Twitter, Sky Sports' North East football correspondent Keith Downie said: "Understand Slavisa Jokanovic is to be interviewed for the Middlesbrough vacancy in the next 24 hours."

Reports are also claiming that former Real Madrid, Newcastle and Boro defender Jonathon Woodgate is also still being considered to replace Tony Pulis on Teeside.

"Jonathan Woodgate still very much in the running too, though," Downie added.