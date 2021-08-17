Slovenian ‘set to join’ Middlesbrough as Neil Warnock 'misses out' on Serie A striker

Here, we round-up the latest Boro-related transfer stories that have emerged today:

Slovenian striker ‘en-route’ to Teesside

Middlesbrough are edging closer to the signing of Sporting Lisbon’s Andraz Sporar according to reports.

Neil Warnock is close to two additions to The Riverside Stadium but misses out on former Juventus star(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The deal is reported as being a season-long loan, with Middlesbrough covering Sporar’s wages.

If Neil Warnock’s men were to get promoted, and Sporar played a certain amount of games, it is believed Middlesbrough would be obligated to purchase Sporar next summer for a reported £7.25m.

Sporar who has featured on the wing, is predominantly a striker and rose to fame after scoring 46 goals in 95 games in the Slovenian PrvaLiga.

He has also had spells in Germany and Switzerland before joining Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, where he was loaned out to Braga last summer.

Boro miss out on former-Juventus striker

It was reported last week that Middlesbrough were facing competition to land the signing of Cagliari striker Alberto Cerri.

The former Juventus player had fallen out of favour at the Serie A side and was likely to be on the move with Boro and Italian Serie B side Como interested in his services.

Well, it appears Neil Warnock’s side have lost the race as, according to Football Italia, Cerri is on his way to Como on a season-long loan deal.

Warnock offers update on potential Jake Bidwell signing

Middlesbrough’s pursuit of Swansea City’s Jake Bidwell looks like reaching its endgame with Swansea preparing a move for Max Lowe from Sheffield United, a move which would open the door for Bidwell’s exit.

Warnock has expressed his desire to get a “left-sided” player into the club and admitted today something is close.

He said: "Something is close. I'm hoping to put a left sided player into the squad this week.

“I think I just have to keep whatever I can to myself about the targets, I don’t like talking about players at other clubs.

“Jake (Bidwell) is a good player but there are so many others we are looking at in that area. If (Marc) Bola does get injured at the moment we have lost all the left-sided lads at the back and we need somebody in that area.”

