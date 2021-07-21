The 36-year-old announced he was cancer free earlier this year, following several rounds of chemotherapy, and was offered the chance to train with Boro by former Cardiff boss Neil Warnock.

Bamba hasn’t travelled to Cornwall with the first-team squad and it’s understood the central defender is unlikely to be offered a permanent contract at the Riverside.

Ahead of the Redcar game, Boro’s under-23s coach Graeme Lee said: "Sol has a great attitude and is a great lad. He's been fantastic with the lads during training and around the training ground. He sets a great example to them.

"He was keen to play. We haven't a lot of numbers at the moment with a few out, and it'll be a big help having Sol.

"He loves his football. He'll play alongside a couple of young lads at Redcar and that will be both a huge help and a great experience for them.

"It's another game we're looking forward to. We're trying to give the lads experience in every game, particularly in terms of physicality and how to move the ball quicker.

"Hopefully there'll be a decent crowd at Redcar for the game.”

The game against Redcar will kick-off at 7pm, with tickets priced at £5 adults and £2 concessions.

Boro’s senior side are preparing for their third pre-season friendly of the summer against Tavistock AFC, before a meeting with League One side Plymouth Argyle on Friday, August 23.

