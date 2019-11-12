Stoke City preparing shock January move for Middlesbrough defender George Friend

George Friend is said to be a target for Stoke City

Middlesbrough’s Championship rivals Stoke City are preparing a shock January move for Boro full-back George Friend.

The Potters have recently appointed former Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill as their new manager, and O’Neill is keen to utilise the January transfer window in a bid to keep Stoke from dropping into the third tier.

The Northern Echo report that George Friend is a prominent part of Stoke’s plans for the January window, with the article stating that Stoke are impressed by the 32-year-old’s versatility.

Boro would be disappointed to lose Friend, yet the report states that they will not be able to offer every member of the playing staff a new contract on the same terms that they enjoy currently.

Friend is said to be one of the highest earners in the squad.