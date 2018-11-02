Stoke City vs Middlesbrough: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Middlesbrough travel to newly-relegated Stoke City on November 3 hoping to return to winning ways and keep pace with the Championship top two.

Here's everything you need to know about the meeting between the pair:

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at the Bet365 Stadium is at 5:30pm on November 3, 2018.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game will be shown on Sky Sports Football. It will be sixth time Middlesbrough have appeared on live TV this season.

How can I follow the Stoke v Middlesbrough live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the Middlesbrough section on the Hartlepool Mail website. Don't forget to tune into our live blog.

Who is the referee?

The man in the middle is Robert Jones, his assistants are Adam Matthews (not the Sunderland right-back) and Michael George while Darren Bond is the fourth official.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sam McQueen looks set to return to parent club Southampton after picking up a cruciate ligament injury in the 1-0 Carabao Cup win at home to Crystal Palace.

Having found goals had to come by this campaign, Lewis Wing's stunning performance - capped off by a superb long range strike on Wednesday night - could be the man Pulis turns to in a bid to boost their attacking frailties.

Pulis may opt to change his formation with Daniel Ayala, Aden Flint and Dael Fry recently sporting a back three with Paddy McNair and George Friend designated as wing backs.

Stoke summer signings Benik Afobe and Tom Ince are likely to feature while established Premier League pair Joe Allen and Darren Fletcher are set to partner each other in central midfield.

Youngster Ryan Woods has impressed Gary Rowett on first-team induction, playing in front of centre-halves Bruno Martins Indi and Ashley Williams.

What is the form of Stoke v Middlesbrough?

Middlesbrough position: 3rd

DDWLWD

Stoke position: 13th

WDLWWD

What are the odds - according to Sky Bet?

Boro are priced at 2/1 to secure their fourth away victory of the season while 11/5 says it will be a draw.

Stoke City are a 7/5 shot to collect back-to-back wins.