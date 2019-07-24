Story of the match: Salford 1 Middlesbrough 3 - who shone and who struggled for Jonathan Woodgate's side
Following a heavy defeat against German side FC Heidenheim on Saturday, Middlesbrough got back to winning ways at Salford on Tuesday night – and there was plenty to digest after the game.
We take a closer look at Boro’s 3-1 win at the Peninsula Stadium, who shone, who struggled and what the managers made of the match. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to relive the key moments and to see who impressed against the EFL newcomers: