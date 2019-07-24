Story of the match: Salford 1 Middlesbrough 3 - who shone and who struggled for Jonathan Woodgate's side

Following a heavy defeat against German side FC Heidenheim on Saturday, Middlesbrough got back to winning ways at Salford on Tuesday night – and there was plenty to digest after the game.

By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 24 July, 2019, 11:45
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

We take a closer look at Boro’s 3-1 win at the Peninsula Stadium, who shone, who struggled and what the managers made of the match. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to relive the key moments and to see who impressed against the EFL newcomers:

Any doubts the striker may not be at 100 per cent following his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations were banished here. Assombalonga looked sharp throughout before he was replaced on 66 minutes. He took his three goals well to chalk up his second hat-trick in a Boro shirt.
With captain George Friend still returning to full fitness, Coulson received another chance to impress here. The 21-year-old took his opportunity with both hands, providing a regular outlet on the left flank. Coulson's performances this summer will surely put him in contention to start in Boro's Championship opener at Luton next month.
Woodgate has said he will look to bring in a replacement for defender Aden Flint who left for Cardiff last week. Yet Shotton hasn't looked convincing in a centre-back role this summer and Boro once again looked vulnerable at the back.
After drawing level in the 35th minute, Boro took the lead on the stroke of half-time. It was a stunning finish from Assombalonga who side-footed the ball home first time on the volley from just inside the penalty area.

Woodgate deployed his favoured 4-3-3 system as Adam Clayton returned to the holding midfield role with Paddy McNair and Lewis Wing operating in front of him. Marvin Johnson started on the right with Ashley Fletcher on the left. The latter was moved into the centre following Assombalonga's withdrawal on 66 minutes.
A strong and powerful side, Salford caused Boro problems by playing with two strikers and took the lead from a corner in the first half. The visitors started the game with a back five and the Teessiders found it difficult to break them down early on. However, as gaps started to appear, Boro began to pick the hosts off.
"I wanted a reaction from Heidenheim game really. I wasn't happy at all there. Like I say, 3-1 tonight I thought we were really good. We deserved it. You could see what we wanted to do."
"I thought there was some real good play today. I thought for 35 minutes we were the better team. The goal they got, the equaliser, brought them back into it and the second goal was a world class finish."
Boro will play their final pre-season friendly on Sunday against French side Saint-Etienne at the Riverside (3pm kick-off). The match will come just five days before the Teessiders' Championship opener at Luton.