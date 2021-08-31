Stephen Walker joins Tranmere Rovers on a season-long loan deal (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough striker Stephen Walker has joined League Two Tranmere Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

Walker has previously had loan spells at Crewe Alexandra and MK Dons where he scored two and five goals respectively.

The hope is that this move can get Walker playing regular first-team football and upon his return, he can challenge for a spot in Neil Warnock’s starting squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.