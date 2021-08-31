Striker leaves Middlesbrough to join Tranmere Rovers
One striker has left the Riverside as Neil Warnock continues to shape his squad ahead of today’s 11pm transfer deadline.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 3:31 pm
Middlesbrough striker Stephen Walker has joined League Two Tranmere Rovers on a season-long loan deal.
Walker has previously had loan spells at Crewe Alexandra and MK Dons where he scored two and five goals respectively.
The hope is that this move can get Walker playing regular first-team football and upon his return, he can challenge for a spot in Neil Warnock’s starting squad.