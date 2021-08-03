Here are some of the latest Boro-related stories from around the web.

Latest Chuba Akpom reports

While Boro are looking to sign more players in the coming weeks, some may also be allowed to leave the Riverside.

Chuba Akpom playing for Middlesbrough.

Warnock has admitted he would allow striker Chuba Akpom to depart if the right offer is made for the 25-year-old.

Akpom has been linked with a move to Turkey this summer and according to Turkish newspaper Fotomac, Besiktas have agreed a €2.5million fee with Boro for the striker.

Boro set to appoint ex-Norwich man

Off the pitch, Boro look set to appoint Kieran Scott as their new head of football.

Scott is set to leave his role as head of recruitment at Norwich, where he has gained a strong reputation and helped the team win two promotions from the Championship.

The appointment is set to see Scott work closely with Boro’s chief executive Neil Bausor and oversee recruitment operations.

Sheffield Wednesday close in on former winger

Finally, Sheffield Wednesday appear to have won the race to sign former Boro winger Marvin Johnson.

According to our sister title the Sheffield Star, Johnson has passed his medical at Hillsborough and the signing could be unveiled early this week.

Recent reports had also claimed Championship clubs Hull, Blackpool and Millwall were interested in the 30-year-old, who wasn’t offered a new deal at Boro.

