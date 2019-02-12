Super computer predicts where Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals will finish this season
Another 'super computer' has predicted how the Championship will look at the end of the season. Yes - I know what you're thinking. It's worth a try anyway, right?
Here's FiveThirtyEight.com's supercomputer predictions - where does it think Middlesbrough and their rivals will end up? Click and scroll through the pages to find out.
1. 24th - Ipswich Town (relegated)
Current league position: 24th
2. 23rd - Bolton Wanderers (relegated)
Current league position: 23rd
3. 22nd - Reading (relegated)
Current league position: 22nd
4. 21st - Rotherham United
Current league position: 21st
