Speculation had been surrounding the 72-year-old ahead of today’s Championship game against West Bromwich Albion in which Boro were able to claim a creditable draw after Josh Coburn scored his second goal in a week.

But the result still leaves Boro languishing in the bottom half of the Championship table with supporters at the Riverside yet to be convinced this season by their side.

Warnock took over from Jonathan Woodgate in 2020 and saved the Teessiders from relegation to League One before consolidating in mid-table last year.

Neil Warnock has left Middlesbrough following West Brom draw. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

And now, after breaking the record for number of games managed in English football this week, Warnock and Boro have parted ways.

And here is how Boro fans have reacted to the news that Warnock has left their club.

@WheezyRider44: Thanks for everything. Saved the club from relegation. But time is right. Please put your feet up now.

@Boro_Brick_Road: Honestly shocked I honestly expected him to stay until the end of the season thanks Neil #Warnock came in and saved us from relegation

@cdurant92: Brilliant man. Achieved what he came to do, to prevent the inevitable relegation and stable the club. #utb #Boro

@justcalledtosay: Finally. Appreciative of him helping us to survival but he’s been out of his depth this season. Next decision is a big one. One that needs to unite the fans. We can’t bring in a devise figure.

@MichaelTG91: Goodbye Neil, I like and will remain to like Neil as a person, but it was time for a change. He achieved his goal with @Boro keeping us up. Goodbye Neil Warnock.

@DannyTaylorDT: He’s the only reason we didn’t spend last season in League One, big progress made last season, but probably the right time to go. He’s left us in a much better place than when he joined us

@IoMJP: Pretty gutted about this. Gutted it didn’t work. At the end of the day we are a bang average mid table @SkyBetChamp team. @boro fans need to realise this. #utb

@JamieRoberts92: Amazing management career thanks for keeping up in the league Neil, Correct decision we need a medium to long term plan to move forward #UTB #WeShallOvercome

@RossJackson10: Dont cry because it's over etc. Did a fantastic job keeping us in the league, we're clearly going to be a Championship team next season so time to start building. UTB

@JoeScottGrap: Sad To See Him Go TBH #ThankYouNeil #UTB

@Doy9509: Thanks for all you’ve done gaffer. Season hasn’t been great and questionable decisions have been made of late, however all In all grateful for you coming in and saving us that locdkown season and I’d say he’s a proper “football” and lovely bloke. Have a well earned rest Neil

@GraingerNeil: Didn’t work out the way anyone hoped but Warnock is a top football man who can hang his bumbag up with pride. #utb

@jstringfellow88: Thanks for the hard work but this is the correct decision #UTB

