Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, who covers Flamengo for Jornal O Dia, reported that Boro had made a €1 million loan offer for Muniz which would include an option to buy.

It’s also been claimed that Spanish giants Atletico Madrid were interested in the player before talks broke down, and that Dubai-based club Al Nasr were going to offer Muniz a lucrative contract.

Following his original report, we got in touch with Vene to ask him about the Muniz situation and links with Boro.

Rodrigo Muniz playing for Flamengo.

1. You reported last week that Boro had made a loan offer for Muniz, what sort of player is he?

VC: “Rodrigo Muniz is an ace. Very good finisher, tall, strong and agile, in addition to being very young. 20 years. A rare attacker.”

2. You reported that Boro had made a loan offer of €1million, with an option to buy, is it likely this would be accepted?

VC: “Flamengo does not want to trade Rodrigo Muniz on loan. Either he sells or he stays at Flamengo. I don't think Flamengo will accept this offer. Several clubs are interested and want to buy.”

3. There were reports that Athletico Madrid were interested in Muniz, is that still the case?

VC: “Atletico de Madrid made an offer of €5million, but later gave up on the athlete because Flamengo increased the demand. Inter Milan, from Italy, is also interested in him. there are several competitors.”

4. What about reports claiming Al Nasr are going to make an offer for Muniz?

VC: “Al Nasr has an agreement with Rodrigo Muniz's representatives. There is an agreement on salary basis, contract length and awards. But Al Nasr needs to enter into an agreement with Flamengo.”

5. How likely is a move to Boro and how challenging will the deal be to complete?

VC: “The chances are small, especially if Inter Milan makes the proposal official for him. In football it's hard to predict anything, but today the chances are small.”

