The FA Cup development that will impact Middlesbrough's clash with Mansfield Town
Middlesbrough’s FA Cup clash with Mansfield Town next month will now be a one-game affair.
The FA announced today that all games in the 3rd and 4th rounds of the FA Cup this campaign will be decided on the day with the use of extra-time and a penalty shootout, if required – meaning that replays have been abolished this season.
A statement released by the FA read: ‘This exceptional decision was approved by the FA Board on Friday 17 December and has been taken in the wider interest of English football to alleviate the possibility of fixture congestion following several postponements in recent days and continued uncertainty ahead due to COVID-19.
Ties in the third and fourth rounds of this season’s competition will be played to a finish on the day, with extra-time and penalty shootouts if required.’
The statement also added that: ‘Replays will return up to and including the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup from the 2022-23 season onwards.’