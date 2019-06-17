Middlesbrough will learn the identity of their round one Carabao Cup opponents later this week, with the draw set to take place on Thursday June 20.

Ex-Liverpool winger John Barnes and former Boro and Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour will conduct the draw at Morrisons supermarket in Colindale, which fans can watch live on the Carabao Cup Facebook page.

A total of 70 EFL teams will enter the competition at the first round stage, including all the clubs in League One and League Two.

With the exception of Fulham and Cardiff City, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, all Championship clubs will also enter the competition in the opening round.

Like in 2018, the draw will be split into Northern and Southern sections, with first round ties set to take place on the week commencing August 12.

Last season Boro beat Notts County on penalties, after an entertaining 3-3 draw, in round one and went on to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

Parlour, who played for Boro between 2004 and 2007, said: “I always enjoy watching the Carabao Cup so it’s great to be involved in the round one draw.

“Hosting the draw in a supermarket as fans go about their daily lives provides them with a great opportunity to engage with the competition and I can’t wait to see who will be crowned Carabao Cup winners this season.”

Premier League champions Manchester City won last season’s competition after beating Chelsea on penalties in the final.