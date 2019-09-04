How much is Boro's current playing squad worth - according to TransferMarkt?

The market value of Middlesbrough's squad compared to Championship rivals - ranked in order

Middlesbrough and their Championship clubs rivals a combined market value total of £1.14billion - but how do they rank individually?

Courtesy of figures provided by TransferMarkt, market value is determined by the estimated market worth of each player in every Championship club’s squad. For example, Sheffield Wednesday winger Jacob Murphy has an estimated market value of £5.4million - which contributes to the club's overall market value. Scroll and click through the pages to see how each Championship club ranks in order:

1. Barnsley (24th)

Estimated squad market value: £7.79m

2. Charlton Athletic (23rd)

Estimated squad market value: 12.87m

3. Luton Town (22nd)

Estimated squad market value: £15.08m

4. Millwall (21st)

Estimated squad market value: £17.82m

