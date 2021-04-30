The Teessiders still have a long list of injuries, with Marcus Tavernier, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Sam Morsy, Marcus Browne, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing all sidelined.

Warnock may hand more game time to some of the club’s younger players after seeing Connor Malley and Josh Coburn impress in recent weeks.

The latter scored his first senior goal during the Teessiders’ 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out and will continue to train with the first team.

Warnock has switched Boro’s formation to play with a back three and wing-backs in recent weeks and may stick with that system due to a lack of defensive options.

Djed Spence is available for selection again following an injury setback.

Here’s the Boro side we think could start at Kenilworth Road.

1. GK: Jordan Archer Has started in goal for Boro's last two games and is trying to earn a new deal.

2. CB: Paddy McNair Continues to play at the back due to a shortage of options. Still poses a threat when he steps out of defence.

3. CB: Grant Hall Played with a bandage around his head against Sheffield Wednesday and impressed yet again in the heart of defence.

4. CB: Marc Bola Has shown his versatility in recent weeks by playing on the left of a back three.