The Middlesbrough starting XI which could face Luton Town - with one change from Sheffield Wednesday win
Middlesbrough will be hoping to make it three consecutive wins when they travel to Luton this weekend – and Boro boss Neil Warnock has limited options ahead of the match.
The Teessiders still have a long list of injuries, with Marcus Tavernier, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Sam Morsy, Marcus Browne, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing all sidelined.
Warnock may hand more game time to some of the club’s younger players after seeing Connor Malley and Josh Coburn impress in recent weeks.
The latter scored his first senior goal during the Teessiders’ 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out and will continue to train with the first team.
Warnock has switched Boro’s formation to play with a back three and wing-backs in recent weeks and may stick with that system due to a lack of defensive options.
Djed Spence is available for selection again following an injury setback.
Here’s the Boro side we think could start at Kenilworth Road.