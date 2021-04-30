Duncan Watmore of Middlesbrough celebrates scoring against Sheffield Wednesday.
The Middlesbrough starting XI which could face Luton Town - with one change from Sheffield Wednesday win

Middlesbrough will be hoping to make it three consecutive wins when they travel to Luton this weekend – and Boro boss Neil Warnock has limited options ahead of the match.

By Joe Nicholson
Friday, 30th April 2021, 5:03 pm

The Teessiders still have a long list of injuries, with Marcus Tavernier, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Sam Morsy, Marcus Browne, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing all sidelined.

Warnock may hand more game time to some of the club’s younger players after seeing Connor Malley and Josh Coburn impress in recent weeks.

The latter scored his first senior goal during the Teessiders’ 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday last time out and will continue to train with the first team.

Warnock has switched Boro’s formation to play with a back three and wing-backs in recent weeks and may stick with that system due to a lack of defensive options.

Djed Spence is available for selection again following an injury setback.

Here’s the Boro side we think could start at Kenilworth Road.

1. GK: Jordan Archer

Has started in goal for Boro's last two games and is trying to earn a new deal.

2. CB: Paddy McNair

Continues to play at the back due to a shortage of options. Still poses a threat when he steps out of defence.

3. CB: Grant Hall

Played with a bandage around his head against Sheffield Wednesday and impressed yet again in the heart of defence.

4. CB: Marc Bola

Has shown his versatility in recent weeks by playing on the left of a back three.

