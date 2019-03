We take a closer look at the ones who got away and how they've fared since - scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.

1. Neal Maupay (Brentford) The Frenchman has scored 20 Championship goals this season and attracted plenty of interest in January. However, after netting seven goals in five games, Maupay has now gone three games without scoring.

2. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) Boro were linked with a late move for the Poland international after Grosicki helped Hull move to the cusp of the play-offs. The Tigers have dropped off since then and look set for a mid-table finish.

3. Karlan Grant (Huddersfield) Grant was in red-hot form for League One Charlton and attracted interest from several clubs in higher divisions. Huddersfield eventually landed the 21-year-old, who has scored three Premier League goals since.

4. Isaac Vassell (Birmingham) After recovering from a long-term knee injury, Vassell has returned to the Birmingham side this season. However, he has started just one league game this term.

