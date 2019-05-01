The play-off permutations for Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Derby ahead of The Rams' trip to Swansea

Middlesbrough still have a chance of reaching the play-offs this season but are relying on other results to finish in the top six.

Boro sit seventh in the table, level on points with Derby one place above them, ahead of the Teessiders' final game of the regular season at Rotherham on Sunday.

Yet the Rams still have two games to go, starting with a trip to Swansea on Tuesday night, while eighth-place Bristol City are also still in with a shout.

We take a closer look at the play-off permutations ahead of tonight's fixture.

Can Boro still go up if Derby beat Swansea tonight?

If the Rams win at the Liberty Stadium, Frank Lampard's side would essentially have the final play-off spot all wrapped up.

A win would move Derby four points clear of Bristol City with four games to go and three clear of Boro - with the Rams boasting a superior goal difference over the Teessiders by six.

If Derby don't beat Swansea, they will get another chance to claim a precious three points when they host fourth-place West Brom at the weekend.

What form have Swansea and West Brom been in?

The Swans were making a late charge for the play-offs following a run of five wins in six games.

Yet, Swansea's faint top-six hopes were ended on Saturday after Graham Potter's side threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Hull City.

In their impressive run, Swansea recorded wins over Boro and Stoke but also lost 4-0 at QPR.

Meanwhile, West Brom have already secured a play-off place but could jump from fourth to third if they beat Derby and Leeds lose at Ipswich.

After back-to-back defeats against Millwall and Bristol City, the Baggies have picked up 10 points out of 12 in their last four games.

Can Boro still reach the play-offs if they don't beat Rotherham?

Tony Pulis' side could still finish in the top six if they draw at the New York Stadium but would need an unlikely set of results.

Boro would need Derby to lose both of their games and Bristol City to lose or draw at Hull on Saturday.

If Boro beat The Millers, they can't be caught by Bristol City but would more than likely need Derby not to win either of their two remaining games.

How could Bristol City sneak into the top six?

If Boro fail to win at Rotherham, the Robbins could leapfrog the Teessiders with a win at Hull.

They would probably then need Derby to lose both of their remaining games as the Rams have a superior goal difference.

If Derby do pick up just a point against Swansea, Bristol would need a seven goal swing on the final day.

Remaining fixtures

Derby

Swansea (a)

West Brom (h)

Middlesbrough

Rotherham (a)

Bristol City

Hull City (a)