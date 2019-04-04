The situation with Middlesbrough's trip to Bolton clarified after safety advisory group u-turn

Middlesbrough's Championship clash with Bolton Wanderers will now go ahead as planned - despite concerns over the fixture.

Wanderers, who are still facing the threat of administration in the long-term, had been issued with a prohibition notice by the local safety advisory group - meaning they would not be allowed to welcome spectators to the University of Bolton Stadium until adequate measures to ensure supporter safety were put in place.

That mean that Bolton's home clashes with Ipswich and Boro were placed under serious doubt.

However, after a meeting of the safety advisory group yesterday evening, it was determined that the North West side would be able to hold the fixtures as planned.

EFL Chief Executive Shaun Harvey said: “We are pleased that a resolution has been found and that the games will now take place as scheduled.

“I would like to thank the members of the Safety Advisory Group for helping bring this matter to a positive conclusion.”

Such news could prove a positive for Boro, who will be keen to avoid further fixture congestion or re-arrangements ahead of a crucial season run-in.