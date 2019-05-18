The surprising names tipped to be next Middlesbrough manager - including Champions League winners
Speculation is rife as to who will succeed Tony Pulis as Middlesbrough manager - with the bookmakers offering odds on some interesting names.
We take a look at some of the quirky, left-field and unrealistic candidates that have been tipped to be the next Boro boss. Scroll down and click through the pages to see some of the names linked with Middlesbrough - and their odds to take over at the Riverside Stadium: