This is how many points Middlesbrough need to seal Championship play-off spot

Adam Clayton insists two wins will secure Middlesbrough a play-off spot.

Boro sit just outside the top six on 67 points heading into the final two games, with strugglers Reading the visitors to the Riverside on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Boro are level on points with sixth-placed Derby County and a point ahead of Bristol City in eighth but both those sides have a game in hand.

Despite that, Clayton is adamant Boro can still sneak the final play-off spot, Boro end the season away to Rotherham United.

“Every year I’ve been at the Boro we’ve had something going on in last game of season, either going up, staying up or trying to get into top two,” Clayton told BBC Tees.

“It will never get as nail biting as Brighton but hopefully if we can win on Saturday, travelling down to Rotherham hopefully we get the win there and we’ve done enough.

“Then we’d go into the play-offs full of confidence delighted to be there, not like Sheff Utd or Leeds who’ll be disappointed to be in there.

“We’d be thankful and go in with a lot of confidence. Many teams have done it where they’ve snuck in.

“If you’re in Bristol or Derby’s camp, you wouldn’t be thinking it’s done.

“We’ve been in that position before. If they don’t start them games well and we’re putting the pressure on, they will find that out.

“If we get six points I think we’ll be in there.”

Meanwhile, Championship clubs have rejected Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson’s call for greater transparency of finances amongst clubs.

The Boro chief has been pushing for greater openness between Championship rivals and a lengthy meeting was held at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

Gibson was keen for Championship clubs’ financial documents to be available for others to examine but it was voted down by a majority of clubs, report the Telegraph.

An EFL spokesman said: “Championship Clubs met on Wednesday where there was a positive exchange of ideas on a number of different issues, including the League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules.

“The long term sustainability of all EFL Clubs remains of paramount importance to the EFL Board and they will continue to work with Clubs in respect of the rules.

“Clubs were also reminded of the stringent processes undertaken in reviewing financial submissions and that in the event any Club is found to be in breach of the rules, they will be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.”