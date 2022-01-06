This is the deadline facing Middlesbrough to register new signings so they are able to face Mansfield Town in the FA Cup
The deadline for Middlesbrough to register new signings so that they are eligible to face Mansfield Town is closing in.
Chris Wilder takes his side to the One Call Stadium to face Mansfield Town on Saturday.
This will be Middlesbrough’s first appearance in this season’s FA Cup and hopes and expectations are high that they can progress against League One opposition.
All eyes will be on Middlesbrough’s newest recruit Aaron Connolly to see if he can show supporters what they can expect from him during the rest of the campaign.
But what about potential other new signings? Here, we take you through all the rules surrounding player registration and what it means for Boro:
When is the deadline to register players?
If Boro make any signings between now and the weekend that they want to feature against Mansfield Town, then they must register them by noon on Friday, January 7, 2022.
Even though the clash against the Stags is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30pm on Saturday, rather than a traditional 3pm kick-off, this deadline is unaffected.
This rule was implemented to give teams the same deadline (noon the day before), no matter when their kick-off is scheduled for, in order to prevent any teams receiving an advantage or disadvantage due to TV selections.
A win for Middlesbrough on Saturday would make it four wins in a row in all competitions for Wilder’s side and secure their first appearance in the Fourth Round since their disappointing defeat to Newport County in 2019.