This is Tony Pulis' favourite Middlesbrough line-up - according to minutes played
Tony Pulis' team selections have been a source of debate among Middlesbrough fans at times this season - but which team does the Boro boss seem to prefer?
We've crunched the numbers and looked at the minutes played by every member of Middlesbrough's squad this season, to find out which eleven players have been picked by Pulis most often during the campaign. So who do these stats suggest forms the Welshman's favourite line-up? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:
1. GK: Darren Randolph
The Irish stopper is unsurprisingly between the sticks in this team, having played 3060 minutes of league football this campaign.