What is Tony Pulis' favourite Middlesbrough line-up?

This is Tony Pulis' favourite Middlesbrough line-up - according to minutes played

Tony Pulis' team selections have been a source of debate among Middlesbrough fans at times this season - but which team does the Boro boss seem to prefer?

We've crunched the numbers and looked at the minutes played by every member of Middlesbrough's squad this season, to find out which eleven players have been picked by Pulis most often during the campaign. So who do these stats suggest forms the Welshman's favourite line-up? Scroll down and click through the pages to find out:

The Irish stopper is unsurprisingly between the sticks in this team, having played 3060 minutes of league football this campaign.

1. GK: Darren Randolph

We've gone with three centre-backs, the first of whom is Friend. The former Doncaster and Wolves ace has featured for 2851 minutes in the Championship.

2. CB: George Friend

Summer signing Flint had been a regular until he picked up an injury, featuring for 2464 minutes in the league campaign.

3. CB: Aden Flint

The youngster earns his place in this team having featured for just 26 minutes more than Dani Ayala.

4. CB: Dael Fry

