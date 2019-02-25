This is when every Middlesbrough player's contract expires
Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter
With the season drawing towards its end, contract talk is soon set to be on the agenda at Middlesbrough.
But how many of Tony Pulis' squad will see their current deal expire in the summer? And when do other Middlesbrough stars see their contracts run-out? Using data from transfermarkt, we've taken a look at when each member of the squad will see their contract expire. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the length of each player's contract: