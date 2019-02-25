This is when every Middlesbrough player's contract expires

With the season drawing towards its end, contract talk is soon set to be on the agenda at Middlesbrough.

But how many of Tony Pulis' squad will see their current deal expire in the summer? And when do other Middlesbrough stars see their contracts run-out? Using data from transfermarkt, we've taken a look at when each member of the squad will see their contract expire. Scroll down and click through the pages to see the length of each player's contract:

The striker, on loan from West Ham United, signed a season-long loan agreement until the summer of 2019.

Another loanee, this time from Everton, Besic's loan deal will expire in the summer of 2019.

The Terriers loanee signed a half-season agreement in January, meaning his time at the club will expire in the summer of 2019.

Mikel also penned a short-term deal, which will expire in the summer of 2019.

Downing's contract has been the subject of plenty of headlines in recent week, with his current terms set to expire in the summer of 2019.

The experienced Greek stopper will see his current terms come to an end in the summer of 2019.

The former Aston Villa striker is on a deal until the summer of 2020, but it is believed he has an option for an additional year at the Riverside Stadium.

The all-action midfielder has a contract on Teesside until the summer of 2020.

The attack-minded full-back has a year and a half left on his deal, which will expire in the summer of 2020.