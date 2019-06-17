THREE forgotten Middlesbrough players who could get a second chance under Jonathan Woodgate

Jonathan Woodgate says everyone will start with “a clean slate” when his Middlesbrough squad return for pre-season training this summer.

The Teessiders will inevitably move players on ahead of next campaign, after chairman Steve Gibson vowed to back his new manager in the transfer market.

Yet Woodgate says he will give every player who’s still under contract a chance to impress ahead of next campaign – while taking on advice from his new-look coaching team.

With that in mind, we take a look at three Boro players who fell down the pecking order under the previous regime but could get a chance to resurrect their careers on Teesside.

Marvin Johnson - Signed by Garry Monk in the summer of 2017, Johnson failed to kick on at Boro after flashes of early promise.

The 28-year-old winger joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan last summer but made just three league starts for the Blades during their promotion-winning campaign.

Boro’s lack of pace and power in wide areas was well documented last season, and Johnson, along with youngster Marcus Tavernier, is one of the only recognised wingers in the squad.

Martin Braithwaite – Braithwaite’s time at Boro looked as good as over following the forward’s outburst against former manager Tony Pulis last term.

The Danish international played regularly while on loan at Spanish side Leganes from January this year, though it is thought the La Liga club won’t be able to afford his wages.

At the start of last season, Braithwaite, who joined Boro for a reported £9million in 2017, showed he can be a real force in the Championship, yet his attitude has often been questioned.

Rudy Gestede – The towering frontman rarely featured last campaign following his injury at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Gestede hasn’t made a first-team appearance since Boro’s shock FA Cup defeat at Newport in February – when the striker was involved in an argument with his own fans at the full-time whistle.

The Frenchman, 30, still has a year left on his contract after signing for Boro from Aston Villa in January 2017.