THREE Middlesbrough youngsters impress as strikers struggle to make an impact: Hartlepool Winners and Losers
Middlesbrough stepped up the pre-season schedule with a resounding 4-0 victory over Hartlepool on Sunday afternoon – but who were the big winners and who missed their chance at the Super 6 Stadium?
By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 12:16
Goals from Marcus Tavernier, Rudy Gestede, Aden Flint and George Saville secured a second win of the summer for Woodgate’s side, who now have three more friendlies before the start of the Championship campaign. We take a closer look at the winners and losers: