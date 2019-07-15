Left-back Hayden Coulson impressed against Hartlepool.

THREE Middlesbrough youngsters impress as strikers struggle to make an impact: Hartlepool Winners and Losers

Middlesbrough stepped up the pre-season schedule with a resounding 4-0 victory over Hartlepool on Sunday afternoon – but who were the big winners and who missed their chance at the Super 6 Stadium?

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 15 July, 2019, 12:16

Goals from Marcus Tavernier, Rudy Gestede, Aden Flint and George Saville secured a second win of the summer for Woodgate’s side, who now have three more friendlies before the start of the Championship campaign. We take a closer look at the winners and losers:

1. W: Hayden Coulson

With George Friend still recovering from last season's injury, Boro's young full-backs are receiving a chance this summer. Coulson, 21, certainly took his opportunity to impress against Pools with an energetic display at the Super 6 Stadium.

2. W: Aynsley Pears

An impressive 45 minute cameo saw the young stopper make a couple impressive saves in the second half. Woodgate has said he wants the 21-year-old to go out on loan this season and there should be plenty of interest.

3. W: Marcus Tavernier

Boro's shortage of wingers was a serious issue last season, yet, despite Boro's lack of signings, Woodgate is determined to play 4-3-3 this season. That should provide a real opportunity for Tavernier who showed what he can offer in the final third with a goal and assist against Pools.

4. L: George Friend

The experienced full-back is still recovering from an injury he picked up last season, opening the door for Boro's youngsters to step up. The performances of Patrick Reading and Hayden Coulson in recent weeks could put Friend's left-back spot under threat. You can be sure the 31-year-old will relish the competition, though, with Woodgate saying Friend has been a great role model for Boro's young prospects.

