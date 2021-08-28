Akpom has returned to Greece to re-join Super League side PAOK, meaning Uche Ikpeazu is Boro’s only senior striker.

The Teessiders have agreed a deal to sign Andraz Sporar, 27, on loan from Sporting Lisbon but there have been some financial complications at the Lisbon end.

The striker has been called up to play for Slovenia for the upcoming international fixtures so won’t travel to Teesside, yet a move to Boro is still expected to go through.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

Warnock would also like to bring in another striker along with Sporar ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

“I’m quietly confident but I have been in the past and I’ve been disappointed,” Warnock told the Mail when asked about signing two more forwards.

“I think we just have to wait and see who signs and when they are accepted, so many things can go wrong.

“I’m hoping the Sporar deal will happen and we can put that to bed as he’s been called up for his country.

“There are one or two other things that have cropped up which I’m hoping we can tie up.”

Boro have targeted players from England and overseas this summer, yet completing deals with foreign clubs has proved challenging.

When asked if Boro's latest targets are based in the UK or abroad, Warnock replied: “From the UK.

“I think we are exhausted from abroad now and I don’t think it would be possible to get players to come to England now.

“I think if we bring some in now it will be from the Premier League or Championship.”

Boro are also short of options in wide areas, with Isaiah Jones, 22, stepping up into the first team following injuries to Duncan Watmore and Marcus Tavernier.

Asked which other areas he wants Boro to strengthen in the next few days, Warnock added: “Another wide player. I’d like some goals from a wide player.

“Isaiah has really helped us out by his form but whether he can maintain that, he’s only a young lad and we don’t want to put too much on his shoulders.

“We will have to wait and see on that but we’ll need another wide player at least.”

