Tony Pulis admits Manchester United and Bournemouth target could leave Middlesbrough this summer

Tony Pulis admits that Middlesbrough will have to make a decision on the future of Marcus Tavernier - with the youngster beginning to attract attention.

The Sun claimed that the wideman - who has made 26 appearances for Boro this term - is attracting a host of top flight interest after a breakthrough season.

Manchester United have long-been linked with the 20-year-old, with their interest going back to Jose Mourinho's reign at Old Trafford.

But the latest reports claim that they may have some fresh competition for the England youth international, with Eddie Howe's Bournemouth believed to be keen.

Indeed, the Sun state that the Cherries are now viewed as the 'frontrunners' for Tavernier's signature as they prepare for a summer move.

And Pulis has conceded that a decision will have to be made over the future of the 'wonderful talent' - and whether he will be handed a more regular chance to shine on Teesside.

"Tav needs more football," Pulis told BBC Tees.

"He needs to get out and play more games.

"Whether he comes back in pre-season and does well and we keep him or whether we feel he needs to go out and play, we'll decide then.

"But he's a wonderful talent."

While the Middlesbrough manager's claims may hint more at a loan exit than a permanent one, they could put Tavernier's potential suitors on red alert ahead of a summer swoop.

The youngster has already spent time away from the Riverside Stadium in the past, taking in a loan spell at MK Dons.