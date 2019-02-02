Tony Pulis and George Saville react after Middlesbrough's comeback at West Brom

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis hopes Britt Assomblonga can kick on after scoring the winning goal against promotion rivals West Brom.

Boro fought back to win 3-2 at the Hawthorns, after Assombalonga came off the bench to score twice against the Baggies.

The visitors took the lead through George Saville in the first half, before goals from Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle turned the match on its head.

But it was Assombalonga who had the final say, after the striker was linked with a move away from the Riverside last month.

And Pulis was full of praise for the forward, who hasn't started a league game since Boxing Day.

"I’m pleased for Britt," said Pulis in his post match press conference.

"Now the window has closed and the speculation is over, Britt can get his head down now and give us what we need.

"Great finishes and really pleased.

"If you speak to their centre-halves they came up battered and bruised because of Hugill, he was such a handful."

Boro remain fifth in the Championship but are now level on points with West Brom.

Pulis didn't hide the fact it had been a difficult transfer window for the Teessiders after Boro signed just two new players in January.

But Saville, who joined Boro from Millwall on a permanent deal last month, hopes the team can move on.

"The transfer window is done now so we can put it behind us," the midfielder told BBC Tees.

"We’ve got a set of lads that are good enough to get out of this division.

"We’ve got a good enough squad and the belief in the dressing room."