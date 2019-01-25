Tony Pulis 'desperately' trying to bolster attack as Middlesbrough boss reveals why Everton winger Yannick Bolasie won't be arriving

Tony Pulis is looking to add 'pace and power' to his forward options before the transfer window closes next Thursday.

Middlesbrough this week signed powerful midfielder John Obi Mikel with attentions now turning to bolstering his attacking options further up the pitch.

Boro, in FA Cup action against Newport County this weekend, have until 11pm Thursday to add to their promotion-chasing squad, with Pulis' side fifth in the Championship, six points outside the automatic promotion slots.

Pulis said: "We're desperately keen to add to the front of the pitch, and we're going to be working hard to do that.

"Some things move away from you, but we'll keep our fingers crossed for something to drop for us."

Read more: For the latest Boro news click here

Summer target Yannick Bolasie won't be heading to the Riverside though, despite the winger's early return from a loan spell at Aston Villa back to parent club Everton.

Pulis confirmed the 29-year-old winger is not on his radar this month.

"Yannick is not coming here, we’ve not spoken to him," added Pulis.

"We’ve got other things moving, and we’re desperately keen to add players at the front of the pitch.

"John coming up was a surprise, a bonus, and an opportunity we thought we couldn't miss.

"But we're looking to add pace and power up top.

"We've got irons in the fire and you're waiting for things to drop. We're trying our best and you never know, it’s just a case of keeping your fingers crossed."

Read more: For the latest Boro news click here

Boro host Newport County at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon in the FA Cup (KO 3pm) and Pulis is targeting an extended run in the competition.

Pulis, who hails from Newport, said: "The FA Cup is the FA Cup, and that's why it's the greatest Cup competition in the world.

"They've got an identity to their team, they work really hard, Michael (Flynn) and Lennie (Lawrence) are there and they've done a really good job.

"I'm delighted we're in Middlesbrough, and that's no disrespect to Newport.

"We really wanted a home draw. We've got to turn up with the right attitude and we're going to be in for a tough game."

"I've got family coming up from both sides, my side and Debbie's (Tony's wife) side, and plenty of friends coming up as well.

"It's going to be a busy game!

"It was a wonderful area, a proper community, everything that you needed was there and we didn't have what people had today."