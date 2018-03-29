Tony Pulis gives revealing insight into Middlesbrough preparations ahead of Wolves clash

Promotion-chasing Middlesbrough test themselves against the best the Championship has to offer on Good Friday.

And Boro boss Tony Pulis believes the Riverside clash (KO 5.30pm) against the league leaders will be a good yardstick to see how his side match up.

Boro are sixth and occupy the final play-off spot ahead of the final tension-filled eight games of the campaign.

Pulis said: "Wolves have been the best team in the league this year, and rightfully they sit where they sit in the table.

"They’ve invested in some quality players, and they look good on and off the ball. We know it will be a tough game.

"They’ve had some investment from overseas, and I have no problem with that - I say give them the credit they deserve.

"The people who have come in have backed the team and have seen some very good recruitment, with some players who are maybe above this level.

"We’re looking forward to the game. It’s one where we can see where we are against one of the best if not the best in the league.

"We have to work as hard as we possibly can to make sure we’re properly prepared and hopefully there will be a good crowd to help us along."

Pulis has given an insight into how much preparation goes into preparing the players for a busy run of Championship fixtures.

Boro host Wolves tomorrow in the teatime kick-off ahead of Easter Monday’s trip to strugglers Burton Albion.

Pulis added: "We’ve got five games in fifteen days, so we know the programme, and everything is set - from days off to eating times - because it is such a busy period.

"Although everything is in place, the big thing for us is just concentrating on the next game, and then the next.

"When the players cross the white line the players have the responsibility, and they have to take that responsibility.

"But before they cross that line we have to make sure we prepare properly.

"We’ve got some good characters and some good people in the dressing room, and I think they’ve bought into what we’re trying to do."