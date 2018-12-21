Tony Pulis has this message for Middlesbrough fans ahead of January transfer window

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis says the club is 'working tirelessly' on recruitment plans ahead of the January transfer window.

Boro - beaten at home by League One Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night - have also been struggling in the Championship and sit sixth ahead of tomorrow's game at relegation-threatened Reading.

Pulis is conscious of the need to strengthen with pacy wingers and another forward high on his wishlist ahead of January but also stressed that everybody in the squad has a role to play in improving fortunes.

“We have been working tirelessly with people in recruitment, to see what we can find and what is needed,” said Pulis ahead of the trip to Reading.

“The important thing is, all the players have to remain confident.

“You have good times and bad times in life, but confidence is massive in sport. To go out and want to play, perform, that’s important for everybody.”

In order for Boro to strengthen, departures will be necessary and there is interest in three Boro forwards, with a couple likely to leave.

Martin Braithwaite is wanted by Swansea City, Ipswich Town are tracking Rudy Gestede while there is Premier League interest in Britt Assombalonga from Crystal Palace.

Pulis isn't getting too disappointed with Boro's poor run of form and says the squad has to remain focused to get back to winning ways.

He added: "I was quoted way back when we were second that I wouldn’t get too carried away being there and I won’t get too disappointed with the run we are on now.

“We have to remain focused on what we are trying to achieve. There are good people at this club, we have to stay focused. We are not that good that we can win every game.

“You need to be level-headed, you have to have your moments, the players have to have that belief. They have to give everything every game, the best they possibly can. You need a little bit of luck.

“Little things like that don’t go for you that can go for you.”

On the midweek defeat to Burton Albion, Pulis added: "You take on chin and you have to move on, that’s life.

“We had the opportunities again first half and second half last 20 we had a right go, created a few chances and we needed a break. It hasn’t come.

“You have these times in football, I have had them before, you have to knuckle down and believe in what you are doing.

“The fact we weren’t scoring as many when we had confidence was evident, then you lose confidence and the only way to get that back is to work harder and the lads have to do that and push on."