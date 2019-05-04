Tony Pulis has this warning for Derby County and Bristol City ahead of Middlesbrough's play-off push

Tony Pulis hopes that Middlesbrough will go under the radar in their push for the play-offs - having warned their rivals that his side have a 'great chance'.

Boro, Bristol City and Derby are all vying for the final place in the Championship's top six ahead of the final day of the season, with the Rams in pole position.

But Pulis has warned Middlesbrough's competitors that his side have a 'simple' task on their hands ahead of a trip to Rotherham United on the final day of the season.

And the Welshman hopes his side will go somewhat under the radar with the focus elsewhere.

“We’ve got a great chance now,” said Pulis, speaking to the Northern Echo.

“And really our task is very simple. People are talking about Derby against West Brom and the Bristol City-Hull game, but we’ve just got to concentrate on our game.

“There’s only one thing we can affect, and that’s our game against Rotherham.

"We’re looking for the players to give it their best.

"We’ve got a full allocation of away support going there, and it’ll be a fantastic afternoon.

"The players just have to really step up now and give it everything.”

Once Boro's season has concluded - whether that be this weekend or after the play-offs - attention will naturally turn to Pulis' future at the Riverside Stadium.

But the former Stoke City manager insists that no decision has been made on whether he will remain on Teesside just yet, and nor will it be until he has sat down with owner Steve Gibson.

“Whatever happens on Sunday, I won’t be coming in and making a decision on my future,” he added.

“I’ll wait to have a conversation with Steve. I’m hoping he’ll take me out for something to eat, so we’ll see what happens from there.

“I haven’t made my mind up until I speak to Steve.

"If people want to take that a certain way, that’s up to them.

"I’ll be talking to Steve. I have tremendous respect for the chairman, as a chairman and a as a person. So I won’t be discussing it with anyone else – not even my wife at the moment."