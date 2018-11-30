Tony Pulis issues Middlesbrough injury update with the latest on Lewis Wing and Rudy Gestede

Tony Pulis has confirmed that Rudy Gestede is 'nowhere near' ready for the visit of Aston Villa.

The frontman was withdrawn in the first half of the 1-1 draw with Preston North End due to trouble with his hamstring and Pulis has confirmed he won't be ready to face his former club on Saturday evening.

Gestede missed the early weeks of the season through injury and now looks set for another spell on the sidelines after another injury blow.

"Rudy won't be nowhere near fit for Saturday," admitted the Middlesbrough chief.

While hamstring injuries can often lead to weeks on the sidelines, Pulis would not be drawn on a return date for the 30-year-old.

Lewis Wing, though, could feature for Boro this weekend with the club assessing his fitness ahead of the clash with the Villans.

The in-form youngster was also taken off at Deepdale but could be handed an immediate return to action - although care will be taken with his comeback.

"Wingy, we're still assessing," Pulis added.

"Whether we get him involved in this game or rest him and leave him for next weekend, we'll make a decision.

"I'll speak to the medical people on that.

"He trained yesterday, but obviously with it being what it was we've got to make sure that the kid's health is first and foremost."