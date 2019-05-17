Tony Pulis leaves Middlesbrough with replacement immediately linked

Middlesbrough have confirmed that manager Tony Pulis will not be offered a new deal.

The 61-year-old Welshman will see his contract end this summer, after Boro failed to reach the Championship play-offs.

Pulis took charge of Boro in December 2017 and guided the club to a fifth-place finish last term.

Boro made a fast start to the 2018/19 campaign and spent most of the season in the top six.

However, a run of six games without a win in March derailed their promotion hopes.

Names will now undoubtedly be linked to the vacant position and according to the Daily Mail, first team coach Jonathan Woodgate is expected to take over at the Riverside.

A club statement said: “Middlesbrough FC can confirm that the contract of manager Tony Pulis will not be extended.”