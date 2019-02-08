Tony Pulis offers his view on the clash between Middlesbrough players and fans at Newport

Tony Pulis says that talks have been held after Middlesbrough players allegedly clashed with fans after the FA Cup defeat at Newport County.

Reports emerged on social media after game that certain players had been involved in a heated exchange with supporters situated in the away end at Rodney Parade, though no video footage has emerged.

Tensions were understandably running high after around 500 Boro fans made the 540-round trip to South Wales, before watching their side collapse against the League Two outfit.

It was claimed striker Rudy Gestede shouted back at supporters who were criticising him after the game, while others suggested that Adam Clayton and Mo Besic were also involved in the exchange.

Despite the claims Boro have received no official complaints regarding the incident.

And Pulis has confirmed that talks have taken place with several first-team players following the allegations, with the Middlesbrough manager now keen to move on from the event.

While the Welshman failed to confirm whether any disciplinary action had been taken, he did reveal that 'one or two things' have been sorted out.

Indeed, the Boro chief believes his players have to learn to take criticism from the fanbase.

"I've spoken to the players yesterday about it," said Pulis.

"Irrespective of what reaction you get from the supporters, we're custodians of the football club.

"We're not here for life, but the supporters are. They're born into supporting this football club and for a lot of them, their lives revolve around the football club.

"We have to show them respect, even if they are criticising you.

"They have the right to criticise and say what they want in the right manner.

"I can understand the supporters getting a bit frustrated, but I've had a chat with the players yesterday and we've sorted one or two things out.

"We've sorted things out, I'll leave it at that."

Pulis himself has not seen the allegations on social media, with the Middlesbrough boss not using such sites, but believes some claims have been exaggerated.

Having spoken with his playing squad, he believes only one member of the side was involved rather than the several initially suggested.

"I'm lucky to be old enough not to be on Twitter and all those things.

"Speaking to the players - there may have been one player who reacted but the others didn't.

"What other things have been put out there, it's just beyond me how people can write things which are completely and utterly untrue and not be pulled up for it.

"Maybe one day, the world will spin around and people will start reading stuff that's true and not fake and made up."