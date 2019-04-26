Tony Pulis opens up on his Middlesbrough future - and the 'changes' the club requires

Tony Pulis insists that talks over his future at Middlesbrough will not take place until the season is completed.

The Welshman's current contract at the Riverside Stadium expires at the end of the current campaign and talks are yet to take place over a new deal.

And Pulis claims that no such discussions will take place until Middlesbrough's fate this season has been decided - but he had nothing but praise for a club that he believes has the foundations to push on.

’I'll speak to Steve Gibson after the season is finished," said Pulis.

"I’ve enjoyed it at this football club. It is a smashing football club with a smashing group of supporters. They are real die-hards.

"I actually had lunch with a father and son - the father has been a season ticket holder for about a 150 years - and I sat down with them yesterday and they are so passionate about this club and this area .

"There is a real solid base here. This club is worth fighting for."

Pulis was then pushed on whether he wanted to stay at the club, and hinted that discussions would have to be had with owner Gibson over his visions for the future.

And he insisted that there were changes that would have to be made - regardless of who is in charge next season.

"Do I want to stay? Like I say, I’ll speak to Steve but let’s get the football out of the way first.

"There’s lots of stuff I want to talk about, lots of things that I need to talk about .

"Obviously Steve is one of many owners in the Championship who are not happy with the rules being broken by certain clubs so he’s got that on his plate at the moment.

"Once that’s away and once the season is over we’ll have a clear view of where we are going and what we need to do.

"That’s for me and Steve to talk about. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, Steve Gibson is the biggest asset for this football club over the years with the amount of money he has ploughed in and the things he’s done.

"I think there are certain things that have to be changed, certain things that have to be done whether I am here or not for this club to push on and go in the right direction. But I’ll talk to Steve about them."