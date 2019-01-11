Tony Pulis provides transfer update as Middlesbrough miss out on two deals

Tony Pulis has revealed that Middlesbrough have missed out on 'one or two' transfer targets during the early stages of the winter window.

The Boro boss is keen to strengthen his side during the month as he eyes a return to the top flight, with attacking reinforcements thought to be top of his wanted list.

And while Pulis has already sealed a deal for Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra - who has agreed a half-season loan deal - he is keen to secure more additions before the month is up.

Financials must be taken into account, with the Welshman keen to ensure he doesn't not overspend in pursuit of a Premier League return.

But he is continuing to search for new faces having already missed out on some potential recruits in the opening days of the window.

While he did not name the players the club didn't manage to secure, the Boro boss did admit they had to concede defeat on some transfer pursuits.

Pulis said: "We've got targets. We know what we want.

"One or two have got away from us already but that's fine, that's what happens.

"We realise and recognise that they are no longer in the frame, but there's a list of players that we are trying to get.

"We have to be certain that we can do those deals and that those deals are good for the football club and the team.

"That's the important thing."

While Pulis is continuing to pursue deals, he concedes that the likelihood is that most switches will not be sanctioned until late in the window.

Many clubs are keen to hold on to their players until sourcing replacements - something Pulis will be well aware of, with the Boro boss keen to retain the likes of Ashley Fletcher until he can bring in a new face of his own.

But the potential of late deals won't stop the Teessiders from continuing to push for signings in the early stages of the trading period.

"Generally, most of the deals are done at the back end of the window," Pulis admitted.

"The difficult thing is that everybody wants to play their cards late on. Nobody wants to show their hand early.

"It's very difficult to get deals done in the first half of the window.

"But as I say, we've got our targets.

"A couple have gone and you accept that, that's no-ones fault.

"There's still a few we are pursuing and hope to get over the line."