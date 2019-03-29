Tony Pulis reveals how Middlesbrough 'bent over backwards' to accommodate wantaway striker Martin Braithwaite

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis is amazed at how wantaway striker Martin Braithwaite has treated the club, after chairman Steve Gibson 'bent over backwards' to give the forward what he wants.

Braithewaite, 27, joined Spanish side Leganes on loan in January, after a previous transfer request in August was turned down by Boro.

The forward hasn't hind the fact he wants to leave the Riverside, and earlier this week criticised Pulis' 'strange' tactics, describing then as 'kick and rush'.

Braithwaite, who was signed by former Boro boss Garry Monk in 2017, started the season in fine form, scoring three goals in August following last season's loan spell at Bordeaux.

But, after his deadline day move collapsed in the summer, the striker's form dropped off drastically, and he failed to register another goal before his departure.

When asked about the striker's latest comments ahead of this weekend's clash with top of the table Norwich, Pulis said:

"The biggest disappointment for me is he's the highest paid player I've ever worked with in the Championship.

"As a matter of fact, the last club I worked at, which was a Premier League club, he'd be in the top five earners at the club without a question of a doubt.

"Steve Gibson bent over backwards, backwards, to give that lad everything he wanted to bring him to this club.

"To show the disrespect he's shown to this club by saying he's not coming back, to Steve Gibson, who's made him a multi millionaire, let's make no bones about it, the wages and what he's earning are astonishing."

After his summer move fell through, Braithwaite took to social media in September, when he told fans he was 'fully focused' on giving everything for the team.

Yet, despite their lack of goals, the striker rarely featured for the Teessiders, and moved to Leganes on January 3.

And Pulis, whose side sit fifth in the Championship, was stunned at the lack of respect the Dane showed the club, as well as his team-mates and Boro fans.

"For him to show Steve Gibson that disrespect, and the supporters and his fellow players, it's just amazing.

"I've dealt with players all my life, some can make your hair curl - not mine. But for him to come out and say that, it just puts him up there as such an ungrateful person.

"For a person who said twice he didn't want to go, he wanted to stay and help the club get promoted, then within 36 hours when he knew the club from Spain was in for him, then he wanted to go."