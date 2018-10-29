Tony Pulis reveals January transfer plans and why he will make changes for Crystal Palace

Tony Pulis has confirmed that he will once again ring the changes when his Middlesbrough side take on Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup this week.

Boro are just three rounds away from a potential trip to Wembley, but Pulis will resist the temptation to bring in first team players when his side welcome the Premier League outfit to the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Notts County, Rochdale and Preston North End have already been dismissed in the competition, with the Middlesbrough boss using the games as a change to give fringe players and youngsters an opportunity to impress.

The likes of Lewis Wing, Marcus Tavernier and Grant Leadbitter have all been involved in previous rounds and could be called upon again for the visit of Palace as Pulis prepares to ring the changes.

And the 60-year-old has confirmed that the club's hectic schedule - coupled with the recent international break - is the reason why he is prepared to make wholesale changes.

“The Palace game, I’ll make a lot of changes, I’ve got to do that,” he admitted.

“The players have had so many games and people forget about the international break, some players have played for their countries in the heart of Europe.

“I’ll be looking at the team carefully although we want to do well and want to win the game.”

Meanwhile, Pulis has already turned one eye to the January transfer window - and knows exactly where his side need to improve.

"Everybody knows we need a bit more individual ability in the final third," he told Sky after the draw with Derby County.

"We've got Stewart [Downing], who has been fantastic and he was very good.

"But we need to bring that in, we need to add that.

"The team is well set up and work very hard and we've got some good footballers, but when it's difficult and tight at home we need someone who'll open the door and put it in the net in the tight games."