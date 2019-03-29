Tony Pulis reveals key Middlesbrough injury concern ahead of crunch Norwich City clash

Tony Pulis has revealed that Lewis Wing is an injury doubt for Middlesbrough's crunch Championship clash with Norwich City.

Boro welcome Daniel Farke's side on Saturday evening desperate to bolster their play-off credentials.

But they could be without the influential Wing, who has been in superb form this season.

“Injury-wise, we’re a little bit concerned about Lewis Wing,” Pulis said.

“He’s been carrying a groin injury for the last few weeks. It’s still hanging around so we’ve got to be a bit careful.

“Again, we won’t make a decision on him until later today."

Pulis also said he would have to closely monitor the fitness of his international players who were on duty during the break.

“Mo Besic, George Saville and Paddy McNair are the outfield players who played both games,” he said.

“We’ll assess them, they worked with the medical people yesterday and they didn’t join in with us.

“We’ll see where they are today.

“It would have been nice to have all the lads together over the break but obviously that’s never going to happen.”