Tony Pulis reveals Middlesbrough targets and January talks with Steve Gibson

Tony Pulis has revealed he has January targets in mind after holding talks with Steve Gibson - with attacking reinforcements key.

Middlesbrough are fourth in the Championship, two points adrift of leaders Leeds United in what is proving a fiercely competitive division this season, just five points separates Leeds and Blackburn Rovers in eighth.

Boro have only conceded eight goals this season, the problem for Pulis' side has been at the other end with just 17 scored - there are only five teams in the division who have scored fewer goals.

Adding creativity to the squad will be a key priority when the transfer window opens.

"The window? Goodness knows, we've got targets.

"We've looked at options and what we would like to do and what we wouldn't like to do," said Pulis ahead of the visit of Wigan Athletic to the Riverside on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm).

On talks with the Boro owner, Pulis added: "Steve came in this week and he knows the score, he's a football man.

"He watches us every week, he's very diligent in what he does and what he doesn't do and he understands what we're trying to do and what I'm trying to do with this football club as well.

"We're in a really good position in the league, a really good position in the League Cup, so we've got lots to play for before the window opens.

"Even when the window closed a few months back we were trying to get players in who we couldn't get in and they were in certain positions that would have helped us now.

"We've always recognised what we wanted to do, the problem we've had is doing it and getting the players that we think would help being the difference in those positions."

Looking ahead to the visit of Wigan, Pulis said: "You've got to go into every game in the right mode and we've got great respect for the people at Wigan.

"I don't know the manager too well there, but we've got great respect for them.

"They've had some good results this season since coming up and it will be a tough game.

"We're pleased with the effort and commitment the players put in against Stoke.

"We were playing against a club who have been in the Premier League for 10 years, but we were pleased to go there and get a point. We were a little bit disappointed in the second half with some of the chances that we had to win the game."

There is an international break following this weekend's round of fixtures and Boro will have 11 players away on duty.

Pulis added: "We've got 11 players away and they play two games in those weeks all over Europe.

"You look at it and think this will be a good break, but we've got players playing across Europe so it's probably not the ideal break for us.

"There's more players across the Championship playing in internationals and it's not just us, it's most clubs in the Championship who have players away."