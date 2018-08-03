Tony Pulis reveals Premier League approach for Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has confirmed that Burnley have made an approach for defender Ben Gibson.

Reports emerged yesterday that the Premier League club had lodged a £12million bid for the 25-year-old centre-back, after Swansea defender and previous target Alfie Mawson joined Fulham.

And Pulis confirmed during Friday's press conference that he had been in contact with Clarets manager Sean Dyche.

"I'm not sure where the negotiations are with that one. The powers that be will discuss that," said the Boro boss.

"If he [Gibson] has the chance to go to the Premier League, then that is brilliant for Ben. Everyone wants to play at the top level. He has to give it serious consideration. He might decide to stay and that would be brilliant for us.

"What has to happen is that this football club makes sure we get the best possible deal, and we're clever and organised enough to invest the money in players who can do a similar job or even better."

Pulis was also quizzed on Adama Traore, who he confirmed last week has a buyout clause in his contract.

"It's another situation where it's the chance to play at the top level," said Pulis.

"I've spoken to him all the way through pre-season. He knows my feelings and the club's feelings. We've made him a wonderful offer to stay."

Boro completed their third signing of the summer yesterday afternoon, with goalkeeper Andy Lonergan arriving on a free agent.

Even so, the club are still hoping to make more signings before the end of the transfer window on August 9.

"We're desperate to do business," said Pulis.

"We have targets to bring in and there might be one or to we lose in the next dew days as well.

"But we want to do good business, in the right manner, and do financially what's right for this football club."