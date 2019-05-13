Tony Pulis set to leave Middlesbrough ahead of meeting with Steve Gibson - report

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis is expected to leave Middlsbrough this week, according to reports.

The 61-year-old Welshman will see his current deal expire this summer, and according to Gazette Live, Pulis is poised to leave the Riverside this week.

They've claimed senior sources at the club have dismissed reports that the manager has an option to activate a 12-month extension on his contract.

Middlesbrough appointed Pulis in December 2017 and guided the Teessiders to the play-offs that season, before losing to Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

Despite selling several of their key players, Boro then made a promising start to the 2018/19 campaign, winning four of their first six league games.

But, despite being in the Chanpionships' top six for most of the campaign, Pulis could not secure a play-off spot, with many Boro fans now calling for a change.

Pulis said he would sit down with manager Steve Gibson at the end of the season to discuss his future at the the club.

And according to the Gazette, that talk is set to take place this week, with the manager not expected be offered a new deal.

Following Boro's 2-1 win over Rotherham on the final day of the season, Pulis said:

“I’m hoping Steve is going to buy me a nice bottle of red wine and then we can sit down and have a chat about things.

“I’ll speak to Steve. I don’t think I should be saying anything without speaking to him first. That’s the respect I’ve got for the fella.

“I’m not saying anything until I’ve spoken to Steve. The most important thing, and I think he knows it, is that I’ve given it everything I’ve got. “Let’s talk about it, and see how things go. I’m not really putting a timescale on things, I’ll wait for Steve to give me a ring.

“He’s a wonderful man. I’ve got great respect for him, and a great relationship with him.”