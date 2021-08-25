Transfer deadline day: This is when Hartlepool United and Middlesbrough need to get deals done by
The new season is now in full-flow with Middlesbrough and Hartlepool United still looking for ways to improve their squads before the transfer deadline.
With transfer deadline day slowly creeping up and business not yet completed for Dave Challinor and Neil Warnock, we take you through everything you need to know about the summer transfer window:
When is transfer deadline day?
Transfer deadline day is Tuesday, August 31 and the deadline for clubs to get deals completed is 11pm.
Unlike in previous seasons where shutting the window before the start of the season was trialled, this summer’s window will shut after most sides have played three or four league games, giving managers a couple of games to fully assess their squad.
Can deals get done after 11pm?
Transfer deals can still be completed after the deadline at 11pm, but only if the club submits a ‘deal sheet’ before the 11pm cut-off.
This ‘deal sheet’ confirms that a deal between two clubs has been struck and gives the two clubs an additional two-hours to complete the transfer.
Therefore, if Hartlepool United and Middlesbrough want to conclude a last-minute deal, they need to ensure they have submitted the ‘deal sheet’ by 11pm, or else the transfer will not be sanctioned.
However, there is an additional spanner in the works as international transfers must be completed by midnight, giving clubs just one-hour to conclude the deal after submitting a ‘deal sheet’.
When is the January transfer window?
The January transfer window opens at midnight on 1 January 2022 and runs until 31 January 2022.