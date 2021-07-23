Trialist and new signing start for Middlesbrough at Plymouth Argyle as Ipswich Town target misses out
Matt Crooks will make his first appearance for Middlesbrough against Plymouth in tonight’s pre-season friendly - while trialist Jamie Paterson has also been handed a start at Home Park.
Crooks officially signed for Boro from Rotherham on a three-year deal on Friday, after joining up with the squad in Cornwall earlier in the week.
Former Bristol City forward Paterson, who is a free agent after leaving Ashton Gate, has also been with the group this week but hasn’t featured in the friendly matches due to an ankle injury.
Hayden Coulson, who scored twice against Tavistock AFC on Wednesday, hasn’t been included in the matchday squad following reports he’s set to join Ipswich Town on loan.
After changing formation to play with a back three and wing-backs against Tavistock, it looks like Boro will play with a similar system against Plymouth.
Middlesbrough XI: Lumley, Dijksteel, McNair, Hall, Fry, Tavernier, Morsy, Crooks, Paterson, Watmore, Ikpeazu.